Cody Rhodes and Adam Cole news

– A big name has been added to the September 9th WWE House Show event, which is the company’s return to the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

Cody Rhodes will be competing at the event. The House Show will feature the SmackDown roster so it’s possible the American Nightmare appears on the blue-brand on the Friday before. While Cody has commonly appeared on both program, he has mainly represented Raw.

– Congratulations to Adam Cole for winning the Kulture City “Human Highlight Award Person Of The Year”.