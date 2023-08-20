8/19/23 WWE Supershow house show results from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

– Kevin Owens / Sami Zayn / Drew McIntyre d The Imperium: IC Champion GUNTHER / Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci

– WWE Women’s World Title: Rhea Ripley (c) d Natalya

– WWE Womens Title: Iyo Sky (c) d Charlotte Flair / Asuka

– Cody Rhodes d Damian Priest ( w/ Rhea Ripley ). Rhodes pinned Priest after executing 3 consecutive Cross Rhodes.

– The OC : AJ Styles / Karl Anderson / Luke Gallows d Austin Theory / Shelton Benjamin / Cedric Alexander

– Handicap Match : Becky Lynch d Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark

– Ottawa Street Fight: WWE World Heavyweight Title: Seth Rollins (c) d Finn Balor with a powerbomb and curb stomp.

