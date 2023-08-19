Match announced for AEW Dynamite, plus notes on Hikaru Shida, Asuka, and Ace Steel

Aug 19, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Skye Blue vs Ruby Soho announced for next week…

Hikaru Shida tweeted…

– Also via Twitter…

– Per Wrestling Observer: “(Ace) Steel was fired, then secretly hired back, according to one source, with back pay from the time he was let go, as a concession to (CM) Punk when he agreed to come back, but then told he could only work remotely and not work backstage.”

