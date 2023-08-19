Match announced for AEW Dynamite, plus notes on Hikaru Shida, Asuka, and Ace Steel
– Skye Blue vs Ruby Soho announced for next week…
Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho on Dynamite#AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/dwQu1GWf21
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) August 19, 2023
– Hikaru Shida tweeted…
Holy Shida is a Main eventer 4 weeks now!!!
4週連続メインイベンター！！#AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #HolyShida pic.twitter.com/DIkLrw601p
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) August 18, 2023
– Also via Twitter…
L'État, c'est moi.
I am the state.
I am the WWE.
I have betrayed all who believe in me. I have lent out my fashion belt.
I don't have my fashion items because they are not returned.
Yes, I have sinned.
That’s what troubles me: I should like to suffer more for the expiation of… pic.twitter.com/zGjfGOgfp1
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) August 18, 2023
– Per Wrestling Observer: “(Ace) Steel was fired, then secretly hired back, according to one source, with back pay from the time he was let go, as a concession to (CM) Punk when he agreed to come back, but then told he could only work remotely and not work backstage.”