FTR advertised to appear on Collision tonight

Fresh off the news of his arrest and charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, Cash Wheeler will be joined by his tag team partner Dax Harwood tonight live on Collision.

AEW started promoting an appearance by the AEW Tag Team champions last night, uploading a graphic of the two and that we’ll hear from the champions during the show.

Much has been said about Wheeler’s status for All In in London and his ability to be at the show. At yesterday’s arraignment, his passport was not confiscated and technically he’s still innocent as he has not been convicted of anything. UK immigration laws prevents a convicted felon from entering the country but at this point, Wheeler does not fall in that category.

The match between FTR and The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team titles at this point all rests on the shoulders of AEW President Tony Khan and if he is going to take action against Wheeler for what he did. Khan immediately suspended Jeff Hardy when he was arrested for a DUI last year.