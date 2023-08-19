Edge addresses fans after beating Sheamus on WWE Smackdown

Edge cuts a promo after Smackdown went off air. pic.twitter.com/GYkNYUtZoY — Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) August 19, 2023

Edge picked up a win in the main event of tonight’s WWE Smackdown over Sheamus, and he told the crowd after the show it was his last match in Toronto. Friday’s episode saw the WWE Hall of Famer defeat Sheamus in the main event for what he previously said was his last match on his WWE contract. Following the show, he addressed the live crowd and while he didn’t say he was done in the ring, he did say that tonight was his final match in his home city.

“What I can say is that this is my last one in front of y’all,” Edge said (per Fightful). “I don’t think I can make it another full run to get here again for a match. I’m just being honest with you, but don’t let that be a downer because, man, what an experience you all gave me. I will never forget it. I will never forget it. When I’m 84 years old, and I don’t remember much, I’m damn sure going to remember this. Thank you.”