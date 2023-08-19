Real Name: Mitchell Lavalley

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth: 1995

Hometown: Lowell, Indiana

Pro Debut: August 24, 2019

Trained By: WWE Performance Center, Kane, Tom Prichard, Tyson Kidd

Finishing Move:

Biography

– In 2014, Lavalley won WWE’s ‘Show Us Your Superstar’ competition, earning him a spot on that year’s Summerslam pre-show panel

– Lavalley began his wrestling career as ‘Motherlover’ Jake Tucker, defeating Sean Stephens in his debut match

– Lavalley made an appearance as an enhancement talent on the December 2, 2019 episode of Raw, working as ‘Mitchell Lyons’ and teaming with Mark Sterling in a loss to The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

– Tucker wrestled several matches on AEW Dark in the summer of 2021

– In March 2022, Lavalley signed with WWE and reported to the Performance Center

– Lavalley made his WWE debut on the April 5, 2022 episode of NXT Level Up, working as ‘Channing Lauren’ and teaming with Troy Donovan in a loss to Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward

– A month later, the pair would form up with Tony D’Angelo to become The D’Angelo Family. Lauren would become Channing Lorenzo in the process

– At In Your House 2022, The D’Angelo Family (D’Angelo, Lorenzo & Donovan) defeated Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro)

– At Spring Breakin’ 2023, The Family (D’Angelo & Lorenzo) defeated Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) in a Trunk Match

– At The Great American Bash 2023, The Family defeated Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) to win the NXT Tag Team Titles