AEW Collision Results 19-08-23

Date: 19-08-2023

AEW Collision Results – Fight for the Fallen

Live From: Lexington, Kentucky

Commentators: Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuiness.

We see a video featuring Samoa Joe, Darby Allin, Christian Cage, Jay White, Dalton Castle bigging up tonight’s show.

Singles Match: Samoa Joe Vs Golden Vampire.

The Golden Vampire attacks Joe before the match and is in control and he shoves the referee on the outside, nails the GTS and then removes mask and it’s revealed to be CM Punk who says I accept the match b*tch.

Commentators confirm the match is official for AEW All in in 10 days time.

Singles Match: “Switchblade” Jay White w/The Gunns Vs Dalton Castle w/The Boys

Castle takes down White with a greco roman takedown, tie up and switch, White in control and nails chops, Castle with a waistlock takedown, White with chops in the corner, Castle sends White into the corner and misses the running knee and rolls to the outside, White with a suplex on the apron.

White rams Castle into the ring apron, White with a suplex for a two count, White in control, Castle with a suplex to White, Castle with a back elbow, and hits a running knee in the corner, Saito Suplex by Castle to Jay White, Waistlock on Jay White, German Suplex by Castle for a two count, Castle goes for a suplex, low bridge by White sends Castle to the outside, White sends Castle into announce table and then chops to Castle, The Gunns surround Castle but the Boys fly out the ring and take out the Gunns and then a Urinagi Suplex by Castle for a two, then Jay White, White regains control and nails a Cleaver Suplex and then Blade Runner for the win.

Winner via Pinfall “Switchblade” Jay White

Commercial break.

We will hear from Bullet Club Gold next.

When we return from commercial break, Tony Schiavone is in the ring and asks Jay about his involvement in 6 Man Tag Team Match at London at AEW All In, White says you need to remain in your hospital bed and not show up or face the beat down and Kenny and his friends have deceived fans thinking the Elite are better than Bullet Club Gold, Juice says you think its funny that it takes us 2 minutes to put Kenny Omega in the hospital and will happen again in London. The Gunns say we team with Juice Robinson and face the Elite this Wednesday.

Match 2: Trios Tag Team Match: Juice Robinson and The Gunns – Colten and Austin Gunn Vs Savage Invaders – Bronson and Boulder and Jack Jameson.

Colten and Bronson start, Bronson with a side suplex, Colton distracted official while a chop block takes down Bronson, Robinson tagged in, referee distracted and then cannonball to Boulder, Robinson with a running knee, Colten sends Bronson into the mat, senton by Juice Robinson, Austin tagged in, Bronson sends Robinson into the corner, and then Boulder tagged in, Boulder takes down both Gunns and then Boulder slams Robinson on Gunns, squash to Colten in corner then Austin in the opposite corner, fameasser by Austin Gunn on Boulder, DDT on Boulder, Juice with Whip lariant for the win.

Winners via Pinfall Juice Robinson and The Gunns – Colten and Austin Gunn

We see highlights of Billy Gunn leaving boots in the ring, and Acclaimed thanking him, then see House of Black attacking the Acclaimed on Dynamite.

We see a video package from Malakai Black and House of Black saying Billy Gunn is a shadow of what he was in his prime.

We will hear from Ricky Starks after the break.

Commercial break