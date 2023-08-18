More on Cash Wheeler’s arrest

As noted, AEW World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler of FTR was arrested this morning by the Orlando Police Department and charged with one count of third degree felony aggravated assault with a firearm. He was booked in Circuit Court, and was being held by Florida’s Orange County Department of Corrections in Orlando, FL. Court records indicated that a warrant for Wheeler’s arrest was issued on Friday, July 28, but he then filed a plea of not guilty, via his lawyer Brice Aikens, on Thursday, August 3.

The prosecutor noted at today’s arraignment that the incident Wheeler was involved in, which happened on Thursday, July 27, is “believed to be a road rage incident,” and that Wheeler allegedly “flashed a gun” at the victims. Wheeler’s lawyer said he did not know the victims.

Wheeler reportedly turned himself in on the warrant, and was booked into the Orange County Jail at midnight. He was given a bond of $2,500 at an arraignment earlier today, but as of this writing it’s not clear if he has bonded out or not. Per the stipulations of the bond, Wheeler has been ordered to have no direct or indirect contact with the victim or witnesses, and he is not allowed to possess any weapon, firearm or ammunition. He must turn over any weapons he owns to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office within 12 hours of his release from jail, and they will hold those weapons until the case has been finalized. It’s interesting to note that Wheeler was not given any travel restrictions, and was not ordered to turn in his passport. FTR is currently scheduled to defend the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks at All In on Sunday, August 27 in London, and since Wheeler has not been convicted of a crime, he should be able to travel to England for the show, unless AEW changes plans.

It was noted by Fightful Select that talents within AEW did not know about the arrest until news broke today. For those who missed it, AEW issued the following statement to The Sentinel: “AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. (Wheeler) is fully cooperating with local authorities.”

If convicted, Wheeler will be facing up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.