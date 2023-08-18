Davey Boy Smith Jr. Wins 2023 Opera Cup On MLW Fusion
Davey Boy Smith Jr. is your 2023 Opera Cup as seen on this week’s MLW Fusion. Thursday’s show saw Smith beat Tracy Williams in the finals of the tournament to win the Cup. Smith then cut a promo in which he said he’s coming for the World Title.
Smith is now a two-time winner, having won the 2019 Opera Cup.
And the NEW 2023 and 2-TIME 2X Opera Cup Winner @DBSmithjr #operacup #MLW @MLW 🏆 🥇 🔥 🤼♂️ 🇨🇦 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 🇯🇵 🐶💪💪 💥 Tune in to MLW every Thursday for more!!! pic.twitter.com/nBhAdwWOI9
— Harry Smith, “Davey Boy Smith JR” (@DBSmithjr) August 18, 2023