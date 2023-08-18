8/18/23 AEW Rampage: Fight for the Fallen Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Nashville, Tennessee.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Komander vs. Rey Fenix (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Fenix takes Komander down, but Komander comes back and gets a couple back-slides for two counts. Fenix reverses and they counter pinning combinations for a bit before they have a stalemate. Fenix sends Komander to the floor with a hip-toss, and then goes for a dive. Komander meets him on the apron, but Fenix delivers a kick to the face. Fenix goes for a running kick, but Komander dodges and drops him with a hurricanrana. Komander dives onto Fenix on the outside, and then runs the ropes. Fenix dodges him and slams him into the turnbuckles. Fenix connects with a diving stomp and goes for the cover, but Komander kicks out. Fenix kicks Komander in the head as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Komander delivers a few body shots and follows with a series of chops. Fenix comes back with a knee to the midsection, but Komander drops him with a cross-body. Komander follows with a hurricanrana, but Fenix comes back with a thrust kick. Komander comes back with a spike hurricanrana and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Komander delivers a gut-buster and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out again. Fenix comes back with a cutter and goes for the cover, but Komander kicks out. Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley are shown watching the match backstage as Fenix delivers an enzuigiri. Fenix kicks Komander in the face and goes for the cover, but Komander kicks out. Komander comes back with a Crucifix Bomb for a two count, and then goes for a knee strike. Fenix blocks it, but Komander delivers a quick shot. Fenix comes back with a back heel kick, and then they exchange shots.

Fenix dropkicks Komander to the outside and goes up top, but Komander comes back and throws him down. Komander delivers a Canadian Destroyer and hits a Shooting Star Press for a two count. Komander goes for a 450 splash, but Fenix dodges it and delivers an elbow strike and a roundhouse kick. Fenix slams Komander down and goes for the cover, but Komander kicks out. Fenix puts Komander up top and delivers the Black Fire Driver for the pin fall.

Winner: Rey Fenix

Renee Paquette interviews Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Baker says she was at the first All In five years ago and was the first female signed to AEW. Baker says she can’t think of a better full circle moment than winning the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In.

Footage of QT Marshall’s recent matches in AAA airs, and then Johnny TV has a vignette saying they are the best thing on TV.

Match #2 – ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) (c) vs. Ethan Page and Isiah Kassidy

Fletcher and Kassidy start it off as Page gets sent to the floor. Fletcher takes Kassidy down and Davis tags in. They double-team Kassidy and then Davis drops a knee to Kassidy’s midsection. Davis sends Kassidy to the corner and Fletcher tags back in. Kassidy comes back with an arm-drag and a hurricanrana that sends Fletcher to the outside. Davis comes in, but Kassidy gets free and tags in Page. Kassidy dives onto Davis and Fletcher on the outside, and then sends Fletcher back into the ring. Page slams Fletcher down and goes for the cover, but Davis breaks it up. Davis and Fletcher ram Kassidy and Page’s backs into each other as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Page takes Fletcher down and tags Kassidy in. Kassidy keeps Fletcher grounded and takes Davis out with a dive on the outside. Kassidy drops Fletcher with a cross-body and gets a two count. Kassidy goes for a Swanton Bomb, but Fletcher gets his knees up and follows with a superkick. Davis and Fletcher double-team Kassidy and drop him with a cutter. Page breaks up the cover, but he gets sent back out. Davis and Fletcher drop Kassidy with the Coriolis and get the pin fall.

Winner and still ROH World Tag Team Champions: Aussie Open

-After the match, David says they will prove that they are the best next Sunday. Fletcher says Adam Cole and MJF are talented, but they are Aussie Open and they run the world.

A vignette airs for The Righteous, who will be coming to AEW soon.

The Hardys have a vignette. Matt says Aussie Open just picked up a very impressive victory, and then Jeff challenges them to a match for the titles next week.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Cruz

They shake hands before the match and then lock up. Guevara drops Cruz with a shoulder tackle and follows with a dropkick. Guevara drops Cruz with a dive on the outside and gets him back into the ring. Cruz delivers a kick to the face, but Guevara comes back with a knee strike to the face and the GTH for the pin fall.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

A vignette airs for Nyla Rose. Rose says she was hear before there was a Dynamite show, and she does whatever she wants to whoever she wants, whenever she wants, and says it’s about time she re-introduces herself.

