Sting & Darby Allin attack AR Fox at indy show

Sting & Darby Allin vs. AR Fox & Swerve Strickland in a Coffin Match will take place at AEW All In from London later this month. Sting & Allin made a surprise appearance at tonight’s WWA4 indy event in Atlanta to sneak attack Fox, who is head trainer at the WW4 wrestling school.

Allin distracted Fox while Sting attacked from behind. Sting then held Fox down while Allin hit a Coffin Drop. Video can be seen below-