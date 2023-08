ROH taped several matches for upcoming episodes on Wednesday in Nashville after the AEW Rampage taping. Here are spoilers-

-ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated Ryan Nemeth

-The Dark Order defeated Dalton Castle & The Boys

-Emi Sakura defeated Alice Crowley

-Blake Christian defeated Brandon Cutler

-Marina Shafir defeated Angelica Risk

-NJPW TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Christopher Daniels