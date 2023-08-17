Impact Wrestling, 8/17/23
Join us for results from the latest episode from Impact Wrestling. Coverage will begin after 830pm. Tonight is the go home show for the Emergence PPV.
- Bully Ray VS Black Taurus (NO DQ)
- Deonna Purrazzo VS KiLynne King (Representing the Coven)
- The Rascalz VS Rich Swann and Sami Callihan (Tag Team Tournament Finals. Winners are #1 contenders)
- Eric Young VS Kon
- Moose VS Kevin Knight
We start the show with a highlight show from last week. It basically runs down why we have the announced card tonight.