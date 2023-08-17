Impact Wrestling, 8/17/23

Join us for results from the latest episode from Impact Wrestling. Coverage will begin after 830pm. Tonight is the go home show for the Emergence PPV.

>Announced Card for tonight’s show. Bully Ray VS Black Taurus (NO DQ) Deonna Purrazzo VS KiLynne King (Representing the Coven) The Rascalz VS Rich Swann and Sami Callihan (Tag Team Tournament Finals. Winners are #1 contenders) Eric Young VS Kon Moose VS Kevin Knight We start the show with a highlight show from last week. It basically runs down why we have the announced card tonight.