Edge says match vs Sheamus on Smackdown is his last on WWE contract

Speaking to ET Canada, Edge said he’s still not 100% sure if tomorrow’s match against Sheamus will be his retirement match.

But one thing is for sure, this match is his last match on his current WWE contract and if he signs a new one after this remains up in the air.

“Here’s what I can honestly say, and this isn’t the answer that everybody’s going to want: I truly don’t know,” Edge said when asked if this is the last time we’ll see him in the ring.

“I really, rea

lly, with 100% truth can say I don’t know. And that’s strange for me. But I don’t. I really, really don’t. I’ve put some thought into it, but not a lot. This is the last match on my current contract, so I don’t know. I honestly don’t know. I probably won’t know until I get to the locker room that night and just decompress,” he continued.

Turning 50 in a couple of months, the Rated-R Superstar said that he’s now feeling the anxiety and tension that he never used to have and getting back in the ring has been harder every time due to getting older.

“Before, what I used to just take for granted to be able to do, now there’s a process and there’s a fallout. There’s a lot, you know? And it’s the dream gig, but again, it’s getting really hard. So I don’t know. That’s the most honest answer I can come up with,” Edge said.

Already retired once and returned, Edge has said that

when he finally calls it quits the second time around, it will be for good.

“This time when I do it, though, I’m done. That will be it. There’s no coming back after this one,” he said.

Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix, his kids, friends, and trainer will all be at ringside tomorrow night in Toronto to see him take on Sheamus.

“It’s truly one of those deals that, as cliche as it sounds, lik

e this is the last scene in a movie. You know, one of those feel-good movies,” he told ET. “And it just seems so surreal that I’m living it. I don’t look past it. I truly understand what this is. And, man, it still kind of blows my mind.”