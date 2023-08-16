News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The 2023 Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. AEW has announced the following for the show-

* The Acclaimed vs. TBA

* Will Chris Jericho join The Don Callis Family?

* The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Wheeler Yuta

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Darby Allin and Nick Wayne

* The Bunny vs. Britt Baker for the final spot in the AEW Women’s World Title Fatal 4 Way at All In with champion Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and Saraya

* Kenny Omega’s sit-down interview with Jim Ross

* Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF discuss their All In main event

* Jeff Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match