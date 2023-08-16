Goldberg and Britt Baker updates

– According to Fightful Select, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. has decided to take a step back from dentistry to focus on AEW.

– During a recent appearance on McGuire on Wrestling, F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer discussed the idea of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg appearing at AEW All In for a potential dream match against Wardlow. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com)

Meltzer on Goldberg possibly being at AEW All in: “That’s something different. I think Goldberg being there would be cool. Goldberg-Wardlow is weird because it’s kind of like — if I was going to use Goldberg, I would showcase him. Wardlow beating him sounds great, but I don’t know if that’s what people want to see Goldberg do.”