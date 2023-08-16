AEW Dynamite Report, 8/16/23

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode from AEW! Coverage begins at 8pm. Tazz, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur are on the call.

Match 1. AEW International Champion, Orange Cassidy VS Wheeler Yuta

Yuta gets under the normally calm, Cassidy to go at it with strong style blows, mid ring to start the match. Cassidy is the longest reigning champion currently in AEW. The Black Pool Combat Club would love to add his title to their group. Cassidy is simply enrages at Yuta and he loses his cool and is tossed to the outside, where Yuta dives on him and lands a few shots to the head. Orange counters with a suplex on the floor. Yuta counters with a piledriver on the ramp. The fight goes back in the ring and Cassidy is rocked, but manages to backdrop Yuya and we go to break. Back from break, Cassidy dives to the floor on Yuta after dropkicking him from the ring. They end up on the top rope, with Yuta superplexing Cassidy for a two count. Cassidy recovers with a punt kick and DDT. Just then, Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley enter from the crowd. Orange gets rolled for a two count, but then rolls up Yuta for the pin.

Winner, Orange Cassidy

The BCC then goes on the group attack post-match. The Best Friends try to make the save, but to no such luck. The Lucha Bros enter and boot the BCC from the ring. They BCC grabs chairs. Just then Eddie Kingston runs in to a huge pop. He attacks Claudio. The BCC scrambles and a loud Eddie chant breaks out. Eddie grabs the mic and calls out the BCC for Stadium Stampede Match for Wembley Stadium.

Jim Ross continues his sit down with Kenny Omega. They discuss his childhood relationship with Don Callis. Kenny is still trying to understand why Don betrayed him. He doesn’t want to have his memories and sadness stay with him. Callis then walks up. Don says Omega has a lot of insecurities. Just then Bullet Club Red attack Omega and they beat him silly. Moments later Hangman Page calls out the group for the attack and says Omega, Hangman and Kota Ibushi will face them at All In, London.

Don Callis is then shown in the ring live. He calls Chris Jericho out to the ring. We go to break. Once back, Callis is with Jericho. He calls Chris is best friend. Jericho says he has to think about how his Jericho Appreciation Society left him. He feels bad about it. He then tells Callis YES. He will join Callis faction. Callis has a picture blocked out by a sheet. Jericho wants to see it. Callis says don’t worry about it. He tries to walk away. Chris says no. I want to see the picture. Jericho pulls back the sheet and it is Callis holding the decapitated head of Jericho. Jericho loses it. Callis admits he thought Jericho would turn him down. Callis then tells Jericho he is the greatest egomaniac in the history of wrestling. Jericho asks who the hell is Don Callis? Jericho says nobody cares about Callis. Everyone has left him. Jericho calls him a lowlife asshole. Callis slugs Jericho. Jericho attacks Callis. Takeshita attacks Jericho from behind and they push each other. Will Osprey then attacks Jericho from behind and then hits him with a chair. Jericho is busted open. Callis then busts the painting and glass over Jericho’s head. Sammy Guevara then enters with a bat to save Jericho.

We get a video package of Jungle Boy, Jack Perry. He calls himself the greatest FTW World Champion ever. He says next week he is going to retire the belt.

Match 2. Darby Allin and Nick Wayne VS The Gates of Agony, Toa Liona and Kaun

The GOA attack Allin and Wayne on the way to the ring. This match is just a brawl. For several minutes they just fight on the floor. We go to break. Once back, the GOA are failing in a double team on Wayne. Darby tags in and tosses Liona and lands a crusifix on Kaun. The GOA recover and double team Allin with a top rope elbow. Swerve Strickland and AR Fox, stablemates of The GOA are enter and are outside the ring, looming. Allin and Wayne double team the GOA and land a coffin drop and dive to the outside in tandem and get the pin.

Winners, Wayne and Allin

Sting is shown on the jumbotron. Sting tells Fox they have a coffin match in 11 days. Swerve is standing with AR in disbelief. Then Sting pulls in the leader of The Embassy, Prince Nana. The GOA run to help Nana. Swerve and Fox look on in disbelief as Nana begs for mercy from Sting. Sting says it is showtime. Sting looks to be working a bit of the Joker version of his character.

We get a MJF and Adam Cole vignette. They are at The Outback. Cole is very excited to be there. MJF thought going there would enrage Aussie Open. Cole wants to watch Crocodile Dundee. MJF then shows Cole a kangaroo video. He says he has mastered the kangaroo kick. Cole isn’t so sure. They then double closeline a guy in the back. Tony Khan calls them to the office and lets them have it. Funny bit.

In a live clip, Cole and MJF enter in a sports car. They run off and The Kingdom are shown trying to find Adam Cole, as we go to break.