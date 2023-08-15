Rating/viewership for this week’s WWE Raw

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.757 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 6.93% from last week’s 1.888 million viewers for the post-SummerSlam show.

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 9.83% from last week’s 0.61 key demo rating. The 0.55 key demo rating represents 713,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 10.08% from the 793,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.61 key demo rating represented.

RAW drew the ninth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the eleventh-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with two other episodes. This was RAW’s lowest total audience since June 12. This week’s total audience and key demo rating were above the 2022 average. This week’s RAW viewership was down 6.93% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 9.83% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 11.17% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 3.77% from the same week in 2022.

Monday’s live post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW aired from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, with the following line-up announced head of time – Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus with Zoey Stark banned from ringside, plus Shinsuke Nakamura addressing last week’s sneak attack on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The main event ended up being Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor.