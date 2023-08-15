Pre-Show matches for Impact X NJPW Multiverse United 2

Two matches have been announced to air on the pre-show for Impact X NJPW Multiverse United 2: For Whom The Bell Tolls.

Kenny King will defend the Impact Digital Media Championship against Yoshinobu Kanemaru on the Countdown To Multiverse United 2 pre-show. The other match will feature Rocky Romero, Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Heath, Yuya Uemura & Joe Hendry.

Impact X NJPW Multiverse United 2 will take place on Sunday 8/20 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The Countdown pre-show will begin at 4:30PM EST & will air for free on FITE. The main show will also air on FITE at 5PM EST. Here is the updated lineup for Sunday-

–Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (C) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

–NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Four-Way: Giulia (C) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Momo Kohgo vs. Gisele Shaw

–Scramble Match: Bushi vs. Chris Sabin vs. Mao vs. Rich Swann vs. Kevin Knight vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. El Desperado

–The Bullet Club vs. The World: KENTA, David Finlay, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Clark Connors & Alex Coughlin vs. Josh Alexander, PCO, El Phantasmo, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, & The DKC

-Trey Miguel & Lio Rush vs. Mike Bailey & Hiromu Takahashi

-Moose & Eddie Edwards vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr.)

-Sami Callihan vs. Douki

–Pre-Show Match: Heath, Yuya Uemura & Joe Hendry vs. Rocky Romero, Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi

–Pre-Show Match for the Impact Digital Media Championship; Kenny King (C) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru