Mustafa Ali to make announcement on NXT

Mustafa Ali says he has an important announcement to make on tonight’s NXT show. Joe Coffey vs. Tyler Bate was also added to the broadcast. Here is the updated lineup for tonight-

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) defend against The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) in the show opener

* Mustafa Ali will make an announcement

* Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey

* Trick Williams vs. Drew Gulak

* Blair Davenport vs. Dana Brooke

* Dijak vs. Wes Lee to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at Heatwave