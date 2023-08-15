LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: The Dyad vs. The Family (c)

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as The Schism is out – The Dyad’s Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid with Ava, Joe Gacy and their followers. NXT Tag Team Champions The Family is also out – Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

Reid attacks Tony before the bell but Tony fights back and nails a lariat. Tony stays on Reid and sends him to the apron with a Flair Flip. Tony goes on but The Schism’s followers are right there. Fowler tags in and goes at it with Tony now. Tony with a big slam before Stacks tags in.

The Family double teams Fowler. Stacks with a dropkick. Tony chokes Fowler while Stacks works him over. Tony and Stacks keep control with more tags. Stacks ends up running wild with offense but he gets dropped as we go to commercial. At one point Ava hits the apron to distract, allowing Fowler to knock Tony to the floor. Reid tags in and unloads now. The Dyad sends Stacks off the apron and into the announce table.

The Dyad continues to dominate Stacks now. At one point Ivy Nile comes out as things fall apart. Ava and the followers block Nile at the entrance-way. There’s chaos at ringside now as two masked followers leap from the barrier to attack The Schism at ringside. This leads to Tony slamming Fowler with a big suplex for the pin to win and retain.

Winners: The Family

– After the match, Tony D and Stacks stand tall with the titles as the music hits and we go to replays. Ivy watches from the entrance-way, still blocked by Ava and the followers, but she’s all smiles as the two lone followers raise a fist to her. Ava is furious.

– We get a new vignette from Eddy Thorpe. He talks about moving forward without fear, and says it’s one thing to say it but another to act on it. He says NXT is on fire right now and he cannot be left behind. He goes on about finding his life force and then his fighting spirit. He talks about how important dance is to his medicine and his people, and how he moves in the ring and feels the energy of the crowd. Thorpe is ready to face Dijak again… he will move forward without fear.

– NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes is backstage signing merchandise with security behind him. Wes Lee walks up and says Hayes could’ve answered his calls or messages but he’s doing this. Hayes says this is part of the job. Hayes says Lee should be worried about Dijak tonight. They go on and Lee says once he wins tonight, all Hayes has to worry about is signing the contract to make their Heatwave match official.

Blair Davenport vs. Dana Brooke

We go back to the ring and out comes Blair Davenport. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Andre Chase is backstage with Duke Hudson. Chase got Thea Hail booked in a match with Jacy Jayne so she can get back on track. Duke says that’s a good idea. Hail shows up and asks Chase why would he do that? Duke says yeah, why would you do that? Chase says he needs Hail to work through some aggression and get back on track… he just wants her to be happy. Hail says whatever… just try not to throw in the towel. Hail walks off. Chase asks Duke why he said what he said. Duke says Chase is the one who threw in the towel. Duke walks off and asks Hail to wait. We go back to the ring and out comes Dana Brooke with Kelani Jordan. The bell rings and they go at it back & forth. Brooke takes control now.

Brooke knocks Davenport to the floor and mounts her with aggressive shots, asking Jordan if she sees this killer instinct. More back and forth now. Davenport rocks Brooke to turn it around and hits a big double stomp for a 2 count.

Davenport with more offense now. They trade offense and Brooke hits a big sitdown powerbomb from the corner for 2. They go to the floor and Davenport is sent into the steel steps but Brooke can’t get the win. A frustrated Brooke yells out. Brooke tries to bring the timekeeper’s bell into the ring but Jordan stops her.

Brooke comes back in and fights with Davenport. Davenport with a big right. They go on and Davenport hits her knee strike finisher to level Brooke. Davenport with one more big knee for the pin to win.