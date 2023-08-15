Big E cast in new family movie featuring Randy Couture

Deadline.com is reporting that former WWE champion Big E has been cast in an upcoming movie titled F Plus starring former UFC champion Randy Couture.

The family movie will be directed by Kenny Beaumont and it follows a group of young teenagers who plan the perfect heist to break into their middle school to alter their failing test grades.

Joining Couture and Big E in the movie are Tommy Davidson, Jennifer Esposito, Wells Rappaport, Lily Jane, James Williams Jr., Lilly Rae Tricano, and Cade Clark.

The film will be introduced to potential buyers during the Toronto International Film Festival next month.