WrestleMania 40 seating chart and pre-sale information

The first pre-sale for WrestleMania 40 will kick off tomorrow on Ticketmaster.com and the code WPGH can be used to purchase tickets before the general on-sale date.

The pre-sale starts on August 15 at 10AM ET and other pre-sales start the next day, on August 16. All pre-sales end on Thursday, August 17 at 11:45PM ET and the general on-sale starts on Friday, August 18 at 10AM ET.

The seating chart for the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia follows basically the same prior WrestleMania seating charts, with a large stage and long ramp.

You can check out the seating map below.