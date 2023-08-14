Rating/viewership for last week’s AEW Rampage

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 398,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 8.29% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 434,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 7.14% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.14 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.15 key demo rating represents 199,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 9.94% from the 181,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented.

Rampage drew the highest key demo rating since April 14. This was the sixteenth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fourth-highest key demo rating of the year tied with two other episodes. Friday’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 8.29% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 7.14% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 24.62% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 11.76% from the previous year. The 2022 show was the taped Quake By The Lake episode.

Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Darby Allin vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage, ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open vs. enhancement talents, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defending against Johnny TV, plus Saraya vs. Skye Blue to advance to the AEW Women’s World Title Fatal 4 Way at All In, which was the Rampage main event.