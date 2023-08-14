Notes on Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, and Tetsuya Naito

– Jon Moxley made his PWG debut last night against Titus Alexander at the “Twenty: Mystery Vortex” event in Los Angeles, CA.

After last night's Mystery Vortex, Jon Moxley since leaving WWE has now wrestled for: AEW

NJPW

PWG

GCW

DEFY

The Wrestling REVOLVER

Northeast Wrestling

Future Stars of Wrestling pic.twitter.com/jBilsWjiyk — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) August 14, 2023

– Toni Storm says she can’t wait to denounce her British citizenship at Wembley Stadium:

“The only reason I’d be excited about seeing all those fans again is I get to rub it in their faces how successful I am. The only thing motivating me is my excitement to really show off just how great I have become and denounce my British citizenship at Wembley Stadium – I can’t think of a better place.”

– Tetsuya Naito revealed his grandfather passed away during the G1 in 2021. He would attend shows to watch Naito, including being at Wrestle Kingdom 14 and was disappointed the De Japon chant got ruined by KENTA.

Naito wants to finally be able to do the chant next year at the Tokyo Dome as a tribute his beloved grandfather.