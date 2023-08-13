The winner of the G1 Climax 33…

Aug 13, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Tetsuya Naito has won the G1 Climax 33 and will main event Wrestle Kingdom in the Tokyo Dome

Naito defeated Kazuchika Okada in the final of G1 Climax 33 to win the tournament.

