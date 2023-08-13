Ryan Nemeth sent home from AEW Collision

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Ryan Nemeth had been brought in for the AEW Collision taping on August 5. However, a coach told him he wouldn’t be needed. and a flight home had been booked for him

Per Sapp, Punk confronted Nemeth, who frequently appears on Being The Elite, shortly after the former returned to AEW. Punk reportedly had an issue with Nemeth tweeting “Literally the softest man alive” after his return promo. Sapp wrote that it’s unclear how things went aside from Nemeth explaining himself. The report notes that nothing physical happened.

Punk also sparked some buzz when he targeted Hangman Page in a heated post-show promo at the Collision taping on Saturday. Sapp wrote that, per sources, the promo was not a work or a planned thing that involved Page.