Booker T’s problem with Big E, Bayley proud of her work during COVID-19

– Booker T said he isn’t the biggest fan of Big E because he believes E stole his “sucka” catchphrase without asking for Booker’s blessing…

“I’m still around using sucka, which Big E tried to steal it, and I really didn’t appreciate that. I really didn’t appreciate Big E trying to steal my catchphrase, while I’m still alive, I’m still in the company, I’m still using it. I still have to wonder what the hell was he thinking? You know, because if you wanna step on someone’s toes, you can do it real quick — look at Slaughter. I could be like Sgt Slaughter, man. I could be really upset. I could stop watching the show.”

Source: The Hall of Fame Podcast

– Bayley considers her work during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as some of the most rewarding times of her career. The Damage CTRL member spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and discussed working during that era; you can check out some highlights below:

On being considered the MVP of the pandemic era for WWE: “I think it just kind of happened. Honestly, I can tell you they didn’t make a decision where it was like, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna rely on Bayley and Sasha for this stuff. It just kind of happened. I think they saw how much we were killing it and how much that we were able to not only do what they asked, but excel and give them more and more and more. That, honestly, as weird as it sounds, is probably some of the best times of my career and probably the most rewarding.”

On her favorite moment from the era: “I don’t think I have a favorite moment. I have so many memories, especially in the back. TJ Wilson and I laugh about it all the time. There’s so many crazy memories. Having a WrestleMania at the Performance Center was insane. But I think some of the proudest moments I had, the stuff with the Kabuki Warriors, our tag matches with them. I loved the stuff with Kairi and Asuka. But also I had two Hell in a Cell matches in front of nobody, in front of no fans, within the span of a year. I think those were two of my highlights.”