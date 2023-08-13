AEW All In passes 80,000 tickets distributed
According to WrestleTix, AEW All In has officially has 80,048 tickets distributed, making it the #2 most attended pro wrestling show of all time.
The final record they are chasing is the #1 spot at 80,709 set by WWE at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
"This is so monumental. It's a moment in time in wrestling" – @PaulWight on #AEWAllIn.
