AEW All In passes 80,000 tickets distributed

Aug 13, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

According to WrestleTix, AEW All In has officially has 80,048 tickets distributed, making it the #2 most attended pro wrestling show of all time.

The final record they are chasing is the #1 spot at 80,709 set by WWE at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

