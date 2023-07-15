SLAMMIVERSARY 2023 FULL CARD AND ONGOING RESULTS
Join us tonight starting at 8pm for up to the minute results from Impact Wrestling’s biggest night of the year… Slammiversary!
Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2023 match card
- Alex Shelley (c) vs. Nick Aldis for the Impact World Title
- Bully Ray and Cody Deaner vs. Scott D’Amore and TBA
- Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Trinity for the Impact Knockouts World Title
- Chris Sabin (c) vs. Lio Rush for the Impact X Division Title
- ABC (Ace Ace Austin and Chris Bey) (c) vs. Brian Myers and Moose vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. Subculture (Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster) for the Impact World Tag Team Titles
- The Coven (Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King) (c) vs. Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles
- Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels vs. Kushida in an Ultimate X match
- Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian
- Joe Hendry (c) vs. Kenny King for the Impact Digital Media Title