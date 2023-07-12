7/12/23 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Chris Jericho vs. Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Jericho pie-faces Komander, but Komander comes back with a few shots in the corner. Jericho chops Komander across the ring, but Komander comes back with a hurricanrana and a dropkick. Komander delivers forearm and elbow strikes in the corner, and then follows with a chop and another hurricanrana. Komander clotheslines Jericho to the floor and takes him down with a corkscrew dive. Komander delivers a chop and slams Jericho into the ring steps a few times. Komander gets Jericho back into the ring and comes off the top, but Jericho counters with a forearm shot. Jericho delivers a few chops and follows with a brain buster. Jericho goes for the cover, but Komander kicks out at two. Komander comes back with right hands, but Jericho delivers a knee strike. Komder floats over and delivers a few kicks, but Jericho sends him to the floor with a hip-toss as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jericho chops Komander in the ring. Komander ducks a clothesline and drops Jericho with a hurricanrana. Jericho comes back with a pair of power bombs and goes for the Lionsault, but Komander dodges and gets a roll-up for a two count. Komander takes Jericho down with an arm-drag and gets another two count. Komander comes off the ropes, but Jericho drops him with a clothesline. Jericho chops Komander into the corner and then charges, but Komander kicks him in the face. Komander goes up top, but Jericho trips him up and climbs up. Komander fights Jericho off and drops him down with a headbutt. Komander walks the ropes and hits a springboard Shooting Star Press for a two count. Jericho comes back with a few shots, but Komander sends him to the outside. Komander runs the ropes and drops Jericho with a springboard cross-body.

Komander gets Jericho back into the ring and hits a Phoenix Splash for a two count. Komander comes off the top again, but Jericho counters with the Codebreaker for a two count. Komander counters the Judas Effect with a chop. Komander comes off the ropes, but Jericho catches him, locks in the Liontamer, and Komander taps out.

Winner: Chris Jericho

-After the match, Don Callis comes to the ring. Callis says Jericho had a hell of a match and says the whole wrestling world is buzzing about the possibility of Jericho joining the Don Callis Family. Callis brings up their time together from decades ago, and plays some footage of them as a team years ago. Jericho says it’s funny that he still has all of his hair, and says that Bad News Brown told him to make sure he and Callis always stuck together. Callis says they went their separate way and didn’t keep their promise. Callis says he thinks Brown is in Heaven with a smile on his face at just the possibility of Jericho joining his family. Callis tells Jericho to take his time, but thinks he knows which way Jericho is going to go.

—

Footage of Jack Perry turning on Hook at Forbidden Door airs, followed by Perry running and escaping from Hook the past few weeks. Alex Marvez is backstage and says Perry will not get out of his car. Marvez knocks and Perry rolls down the window. Perry says this is an unsafe work environment and his job happens in the ring, not in the parking lot. Hook attacks Perry from the other side of the car, but Perry escapes again. Hook exits the car and as it pulls away, Hook tells Perry to keep running.

—

Renee Paquette stops Don Callis backstage. Callis says Jericho is a fabulous athlete, but he is going to go to the ring by himself later and reveal the fifth man who is joining The Blackpool Combat Club and Konosuke Takeshita for Blood and Guts next week. Renee says that’s pretty brave of him, and Callis says he is not afraid of Kenny Omega and that Omega has shown his true colors lately when he turned on the Family. Callis says Omega will be hiding behind the Young Bucks’ skirts and walks off.

—

Footage of MJF’s birthday celebration for Adam Cole from last week airs, followed by a new segment with them on another bonding trip. MJF asks Cole why he is still not wearing the shirt, and Cole says he may have lost it. A group of women walk in and say hi to them, and MJF says two for him and two for Cole, but Cole says no because he cares about Britt. MJF says four for him, and then leaves with all of the women as Cole looks on. MJF comes back a bit later and says he is spent, and then Cole says he actually didn’t lose the shirt. Cole says he will put it on if they do what he wants to do next. MJF asks him what it is, and Cole whispers in his ear.

A cut-shot takes them to a room where they play AEW Fight Forever. Cole says MJF is in the game and his stats are really good. They start playing and MJF says he actually likes it. MJF says games are fun when you have someone to play with, and Cole asks him if he has never played a multi-player game before. MJF says you have to have friends for that and Cole tells him to pause the game. Cole says when they were forced to team up, he was going to turn on him. MJF laughs and says he was going to do the same thing. They call each other cool and MJF says it sounds like they should win the AEW World Tag Team Championship, and then they win them in the video game.

—

Match #2 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Blind Eliminator Tournament – Semifinal Match: Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy

Guevara and Cassidy start the match. Guevara mocks Cassidy, but Cassidy takes him down with a side-headlock take down. Cassidy keeps Guevara grounded and then they taunt each other. Neither man gains the advantage and Garcia attacks Cassidy from behind. Allin tags in and dropkicks him as Guevara asks Garcia what he is doing. Allin and Guevara shake hands and then Allin applies a side-headlock. Garcia delivers a shot to Allin, but Allin sends him into the barricade with a dive through the ropes. Allin and Guevara exchange roll-ups for two counts, but then Garcia and Guevara double-team Allin. Cassidy goes for a dive, but Garcia catches him and slams him into the barricade. Garcia tags himself in and swings Allin by the neck a few times as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Allin applies the Scorpion Death Lock to Guevara, but Garcia kicks him in the face to break it up. Guevara sends Allin to the corner and Allin delivers a forearm to Garcia. Guevara delivers a knee strike to Allin and Garcia comes back to tag in. Allin drops Guevara with Code Red and goes for the cover, but the referee tells him Guevara isn’t legal. Garcia comes in and rolls Allin up for a two count. Garcia sends Allin to the corner and charges, but Allin dodges and Garcia knocks Guevara to the floor. Cassidy tags in and delivers a few shots to Garcia. Cassidy slams Garcia’s head into the turnbuckle and takes him down with a Michinoku Driver. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Garcia kicks out. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Garcia ducks under and takes Cassidy down. Garcia locks in the Dragontamer, but breaks the hold to knock Allin down in the corner.

Garcia delivers shots to Cassidy, but Cassidy comes back with Stundog Millionaire. Allin delivers a stunner to Garcia and Cassidy drops him with a DDT. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Guevara breaks it up. Guevara escapes the Scorpion Death Drop and delivers a knee strike to Allin. Cassidy drops Guevara with Beach Break, but Garcia rolls Cassidy up for a two count. Cassidy gets a two count of his own, and then they exchange two counts for a bit. Garcia and Cassidy exchange kicks to the face and drop each other to the mat. Allin and Guevara tag in and exchange shots, but then they butt heads. Garcia slams Cassidy on the apron , and then Guevara delivers a knee strike to Allin. Guevara goes for a Shooting Star Press, but Allin dodges it. Garcia locks Cassidy in the Dragontamer on the outside, and then Prince Nana walks to ringside and gives Allin’s skateboard to Garcia.

Nana tells Garcia to hit Allin with it, but the referee takes it away. Swerve Strickland runs out and delivers a knee strike to Allin on the apron. Guevara delivers the GTH to Allin and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara

-After the match, Guevara stays in the ring while Garcia exits. Guevara shakes hands with Allin and then leaves with Garcia.

—

A vignette for Nick Wayne, who will make his debut later tonight, airs.

—

Renee Paquette is backstage with Adam Cole, who is on the phone with Britt Baker. Roderick Strong walks up and asks is Cole is really starting to like MJF. Cole says he isn’t a half bad guy and says he and Strong didn’t like each other at first either. Cole reads a text message from MJF telling him to wear the t-shirt and then says he saw Brian Cage backstage so he is backing out of the match. Cole leaves as he calls MJF and tells him he is not backing out of the match.

—

Match #3 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Blind Eliminator Tournament – Semifinal Match: Adam Cole and MJF vs. Big Bill and Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana)

MJF and Bill start the match and MJF goes for a body slam, but his back gives out. MJF tags Cole in and walks up the ramp, but Cole runs after him and calms him down. Cage tags in and does a few push-ups. Cole does some as well and MJF tags back in. Bill tags back in and MJF goes for the body slam again. He can’t lift Bill and Bill tells him to do some push-ups. MKF tries to do push-ups, but Bill kicks him in the ribs. Bill sends Cole to the floor and delivers shots to MJF. Bill does some push-ups as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cage and Bill double-team MJF in the corner. Bill rips MJF’s shirt and both Cole and MJF get mad about it. MJF fires up as Bill delivers a few shots, and then MJF bits Bill’s hand. MJF finally delivers the body slam, but Cage tags in and pulls MJF away from Cole. MJF floats through a clothesline and counters a power bomb. MJF pokes Cage in the eye and tags in Cole. Cole delivers a few pump kicks to Cage and then pokes him in the eye. Cole delivers a third pump kick and MJF tags in. MJF and Cole go for a double clothesline, but Cage holds onto the ropes and Bill drops them with a double clothesline of his own. Bill goes for a double choke slam, but Cole and MJF deliver kicks to his knees and a double superkick. Cage drops them with a double clothesline and a double fall-away slam. MJF comes back and sends Cage to the apron, and then Cole delivers a superkick.Cole kicks Bill in the face and tags in. MJF drops Cage with the Heatseeker and Cole delivers the Boom for the pin fall.

Winners: Adam Cole and MJF

-After the match, Cole and MJF grab microphones. MJF asks is there are any Devil worshipers in Saskatoon, and then says he is super over. MJF says Cole is also super over and tells him to do the “Adam Cole Bay Bay” thing. MJF says the double clothesline is coming and tells Cole to talk to them as he pulls on Cole’s shirt. Cole tells MJF to stop touching him and MJF says he is sorry. Cole says he did not expect their tag team to work. Cole says not only has it worked, but they are doing pretty good. Cole says he now has expectations to win not only this tournament, but also the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Cole says if he and MJF stay on the same page, we are looking at the new champs. Roderick Strong is shown watching from backstage, with a scowl on his face.

—

Renee Paquette is backstage, outside of Chris Jericho’s locker room. Jake Hager is outside the door, and then brings a camera into the locker room. Hager says Jericho had a great match and then says he can’t really be considering Don Callis’ offer. Jericho says Callis is making some great points, and he really doesn’t know. Hager says they have had history together, too, and has been there for Jericho since day one. Hager says he deserves to know and since Jericho can’t be straight with him he can’t give Jericho 100 percent. Hager hands Jericho his purple hat and leaves the locker room.

—

Match #4 – Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Semifinal Match: Ruby Soho (w/Saraya and Toni Storm) vs. Skye Blue

Soho stomps on Blue’s foot and slaps her across the face. Soho drops Blue with a shoulder tackle, but Blue comes back and slams Soho across the face. Blue slams Soho into the corner, but Storm gets on the apron to distract her. Blue kicks Soho in the head, and then kicks Storm in the face. Blue pulls Soho to the apron, but Soho gets free with a few elbow strikes. Blue comes back with elbows of her own and slams Oho face-first onto the apron. Storm comes back and slams Blue into the barricade, and then the referee ejects Storm and Saraya from ringside. Soho slams Blue into the ring steps, and then rams her knee into the steps repeatedly. Soho slams Blue down on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.