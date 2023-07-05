7/5/23 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

—

A pre-recorded promo with Darby Allin and Keith Lee airs. Allin says Lee probably feels like he is lost in the shuffle these days, and then tells him to get his head out of his ass and show up to fight tonight. Allin walks away and Lee says that was ballsy, but stupid.

Match #1 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Blind Eliminator Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana)

Allin and Lee start the match, and Allin slaps Lee across the face. Lee backs Allin into the corner and tosses him across the ring. Lee goes for the Supernova, but Allin gets free and tags in Cassidy. Cassidy delivers a few light chops, but Lee double chops him down immediately. Cassidy backs to the corner and puts his hands in his pockets, but Lee double chops him again. Allin tags back in and Cassidy dropkicks Lee. Allin goes for the Coffin Splash, but Lee catches him. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch and Allin delivers a Coffin Splash that sends Lee into the corner. Strickland tags in and delivers an uppercut and a back kick to Allin in the corner. Strickland delivers a diving uppercut and drops a knee onto Allin. Strickland delivers a shot to the midsection and slams Allin into the opposite corner. Allin spills to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Lee tags in and power bombs Strickland, who suplexes Allin. Cassidy tags in as Strickland goes after Allin on the outside. Strickland and Nana put Allin under the ring steps and stomp on him. Cassidy dives through the ropes and takes out Strickland, but then Lee blocks the Orange Punch on the outside. Cassidy applies a sleeper hold, but Lee walks up the steps, with Allin still under them, and gets Cassidy back into the ring. Cassidy goes for a DDT, but Lee blocks it. Cassidy then goes for the Stundog, but Lee blocks that as well. Lee blocks another DDT, but Cassidy delivers two Stundogs and Allin drops Lee with a Code Red. Cassidy goes for the cover, but then moves out of the way and causes Strickland to splash down onto Lee. Strickland delivers an uppercut to Cassidy in the corner, but Allin tags in. Strickland delivers a back-breaker to Allin and goes for an enzuigiri on Cassidy, but Cassidy ducks and Strickland kicks Lee.

Cassidy drops Strickland with a DDT, and then drops Lee with one on the outside as Allin gets the pin fall.

Winners: Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Strickland and Nana leave ringside, but Lee shares a fist bump with Allin and Cassidy.

—

A video package airs for one of AEW’s newest signees, Nick Wayne. Darby Allin talks about deciding to look over Wayne after his father passed away as footage of Nick’s career in DEFY Wrestling airs. Allin says he thinks Wayne is ready and he is looking forward to watching Wayne show the world what he can do.

—

Footage of Jack Perry escaping from Hook on last week’s Dynamite airs. Schiavone is in the parking garage, and Perry arrives at the arena. Perry says last week was ridiculous and he is not some thug from New York like Hook. Perry says they are going to handle this like professionals and he is going to Tony Khan to demand an FTW Championship match. Hook attacks him before he can walk away, but Perry gets back into the car and it drives away.

—

Footage of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Match between MJF and Adam Cole from a few weeks ago airs, followed by the announcement that they would be partners in the Blind Eliminator Tournament and the leaving the arena to bond last week. Finally, footage of them working out together is shown, in which MJF is shocked by how much weight Cole is able to lift.

—

Match #2 – Trios Tag Team Match: Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) vs. The Blade and The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra and Harv Sihra)

Gunn and Blade start the match and they lock up. Gunn applies a side-headlock, but Blade counters into a hammer-lock. Gunn turns it back into a side-headlock, and then drops Blade with a shoulder tackle. Blade comes back with a roll-up for a one count, but Gunn drops him with a right hand. Caster tags in, and he and Gunn drop Blade with a double back elbow. Caster goes for the cover, but Caster kicks out. Blade kicks Caster in the midsection, and then Gurv tags in. Caster slams all three of them down, and then Bowens hits Scissor Me Timbers on Gurv. Gunn and The Acclaimed scissor in the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bowens and Gurv tag in. Bowens drops both Boyz with shots, and then does the same to Blade. Gurv gets a roll-up for a two count, but Bowens comes back with a Famouser. Gunn tags in and slams Gurv down, and then Caster hits the Mic Drop for the pin fall.

Winners: Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed

-After the match, Gunn and The Acclaimed scissor in the ring, but Harley Cameron appears on the screen. Cameron says Gunn and The Acclaimed got their asses beat after they interrupted her last week. Cameron says now it is time she gets what she deserves, and next week she has a video for everyone to see, because she is the most talented musician in AEW. Gunn says he has two words for Cameron, and it only comes in two words.

—

Footage of Eddie Kingston defeating KENTA for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship earlier today airs, and then a pre-recorded promo from Jon Moxley airs. Moxley says he and Kingston are exactly the same people that they were when they met years ago. Moxley asks what Kingston has to be mad about and then says he has always dreamed of Kingston becoming what the fans want him to be. Moxley tells Kingston to answer his phone.

Excalibur informs us that both Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston will miss the Blood and Guts Match on July 19th, and that the fifth man for both The Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite will be revealed soon.

—

Matt Hardy is backstage with Renee Paquette and RJ City, and he finds out that his partner in the Blind Eliminator Tournament will be Jeff Jarrett.

—

The video package for tonight’s match between Kenny Omega and Wheeler Yuta airs.

—

Chris Jericho makes his way to the ring. Jericho says he has had a lot of big losses to his name in the last few months, so maybe it is time to re-evaluate some things and make some changes. Jericho says he started his career in Alberta by training with Stu Hart, and then says he got to Alberta a few days early this time and just drove around to the different towns. Jericho says it made him realize that wrestling is still everything to him and he is feeling resurrected. Jericho says it is time to become the best version of Chris Jericho ever, but then he is interrupted by Don Callis.

Callis says if he heard correctly, it sounds like Jericho needs a change. Callis says he called Jericho six years ago and asked him to main event in the Tokyo Dome against Kenny Omega. Callis says they changed the course of professional wrestling history with that match. Callis says without his idea to do that, AEW and Jericho wouldn’t be here today. Jericho says he helped Callis get back into professional wrestling in 2015, and now Callis is more powerful than he’s every been. Jericho says if it wasn’t for him, Callis wouldn’t be here.

Callis says he agrees, and when he and Jericho get together they make history. Callis says he was recently betrayed by Omega and he has had to build a new family. Callis says his new family is going to be built on trust, and when he thinks about trust he thinks about Jericho. Callis says if Jericho is ready to make history one more time, then he can join the Don Callis Family. Jericho asks if Callis is serious and says he doesn’t join factions. Jericho says he creates factions, but then says if Callis wants an answer his answer is maybe. Jericho leaves the ring as Callis looks on.

—

The video package for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semifinal matches of CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks airs. The semifinals will take place this Saturday night on Collision.

—

Renee Paquette is backstage with Roderick Strong. The doctor says Strong is making progress, but as much time as necessary will be taken before he is cleared. Strong says he feels great, and then Adam Cole walks in. Cole asks him how he is doing, and then Strong asks Cole what is up with he and MJF. Cole says don’t worry about it and then says he knows what he is doing. Cole walks away as Strong looks on.

—

Match #3 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Blind Eliminator Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Adam Cole and MJF vs. Matt Menard and The Butcher

Menard and Butcher attack Cole and MJF in the corner and stomp them down. Cole gets sent to the outside and Butcher leaves the ring. Menard delivers a few shots to MJF, but MJF comes back with a thumb to the eye. MJF applies an abdominal stretch and asks Cole for some help, but Cole doesn’t do it at first, but MJF and the crowd get him to help out. Menard counters with a hip toss and stomps MJF down. Menard slams MJF into the corner and delivers a few shoulders to the midsection. Menard chokes MJF on the mat, and then Butcher clubs MJF a few times behind the referee’s back. Menard knocks Cole to the floor and chokes MJF with his boot. Butcher tags in and delivers a headbutt to MJF as the show heads to a commercial.