Real name: ???

Height: 4’11

Weight: 117 lbs.

Date of birth: January 20, 1998

From: Fukuoka, Japan

Pro debut: November 4, 2013

Trained by: Fuka

Finishing move: Yoshitonic

Biography

– Koguma wrestled her first match at a Stardom event on November 4, 2013, losing to Natsuki Taiyo

– Koguma won her first match on July 6, 2014, defeating Reo Hazuki

– On February 22, 2015, Koguma defeated Io Shirai to win the Stardom High Speed Title

– On March 29, Koguma defeated Reo Hazuki to retain the Stardom High Speed Title

– On May 3, Candy Crush (Koguma, Kairi Hojo & Chelsea) defeated Io Shirai, Mayu Iwatani & Reo Hazuki to win the vacant Artist of Stardom Titles

– Koguma abruptly retired from wrestling in May 2015, though subsequent reports suggested that she was released due to a series of backstage attitude issues

– Koguma returned to wrestling in March 2021, competing in a Battle Royal at Stardom’s 10th Anniversary Show. She would re-sign with the promotion and became a regular again by the summer

– In June 2021, Koguma joined the STARS stable

– On January 9, 2022, STARS (Koguma & Hazuki) defeated Donna del Mundo (Giulia & Syuri) to win the Goddesses of Stardom Title

– On January 29, STARS defeated Donna del Mundo (Maika & Himeka) to retain the Goddesses of Stardom Title

– On February 23, STARS defeated Cosmic Angels (Mina Shirakawa & Unagi Sayaka) to retain the Goddesses of Stardom Title

– Koguma reached the final of the 2022 Cinderella Tournament, eventually losing to MIRAI

– On May 5, STARS (Koguma & Hazuki) defeated Oedo Tai (Starlight Kid & Momo Watanabe) to regain the Goddesses of Stardom Title

– On May 28, STARS defeated Donna del Mundo (Mai Sakurai & Giulia) to retain the Goddesses of Stardom Title

– On June 11, STARS defeated Oedo Tai (Saki Kashima & Fukigen Death) to retain the Goddesses of Stardom Title

– On July 2, STARS fought God’s Eye (Ami Sourei & MIRAI) to a time-limit draw to retain the Goddesses of Stardom Title

– On July 24, STARS defeated God’s Eye to retain the Goddesses of Stardom Title

– STARS (Koguma, Hazuki & Mayu Iwatani) won the 2022 STARDOM Moneyball Tournament, defeating Donna del Mundo (Mai Sakurai, Thekla & Giulia) in the TLC Match final