– The 2023 WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show opens up from WWE TV studios in Stamford, Connecticut as Jackie Redmond welcomes us. She’s joined by Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg. We see fans filing into The O2 Arena in London, England. Camp and Rosenberg congratulate Redmond on her recent promotion to RAW. The panel goes over today’s card now. We go to the Money In the Bank “By The Numbers” video, narrated by Redmond.