6/28/23 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Jon Moxley (w/Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

They get face-to-face and exchange chops. They exchange shoulder tackles and Moxley drops Ishii down. Moxley goes for a running knee, but Ishii dodges and they exchange elbow strikes. Ishii drops Moxley with a shoulder tackle, but Moxley comes back with a kick to the midsection. They bite each other in the face, and then Moxley drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Moxley stomps on Ishii’s head a few times and goes for the cover, but Ishii kicks out. Moxley throws Ishii to the floor and then delivers a right hand as he gets back on the apron. Moxley takes Ishii out with a dive through the ropes and gets back into the ring. Eddie Kingston’s music hits, and he comes to ringside and backs Castagnoli and Yuta way from Ishii with a chair as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ishii puts Moxley up top and then drops him with a superplex. Ishii goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Moxley has been busted open and they exchange elbow strikes. Ishii gains a quick advantage, but Moxley comes back with a rolling elbow strike to take Ishii down. Moxley delivers a Gotch-style piledriver and goes for the cover, but Ishii kicks out. Moxley delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes, but Ishii flips him off. Moxley goes for the Bulldog Choke, but Ishii gets to his feet and drops Moxley with a back suplex. Moxley comes back with a German suplex and the King Kong Lariat. Ishii kicks out at one, and they exchange knee strikes for one counts. Both men drop each other with simultaneous lariats, and then headbutt each other on the mar. They slap each other in the face and Ishii delivers another headbutt.

Ishii goes for a running lariat, but Moxley ducks under and delivers the Paradigm Shift. Moxley goes for the cover, but Ishii kicks out. Moxley goes for Death Rider, but Ishii counters and delivers a Paradigm Shift of his own. Ishii drops Moxley with a running lariat and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Moxley comes back with a cutter, but Ishii hits a sliding lariat for a two count. Moxley counters a brain buster with a knee to the midsection. Moxley delivers Death Rider and goes for the cover, but Ishii kicks out. Moxley goes for a stomp, but Ishii delivers an enzuigiri. Moxley comes right back with the stomp and delivers Death Rider for the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Moxley shoulders into Kingston and walks past him up the ramp. Kingston claps for him and tells him that he did it by himself. Kingston says Moxley doesn’t need them and Moxley walks toward him before turning around and heading backstage.

—

Renee Paquette is in the parking lot, and she greets Adam Cole as he pulls up. Another call pull up quickly, and MJF steps out. MJF congratulates Cole on getting “sick” at Forbidden Door as says he should have thought of that. Cole says he was really sick, but MJF acts like he doesn’t believe him. MJF says Cole isn’t able to beat him, but he is pretty close to his level. MJF says as a team, they could run the entire company. MJF says they should bond this weekend and Cole asks MJF if he wants to get to know him. MJF says yes, and then Cole agrees and tells MJF not to touch him. Cole says he is going to see some people first and goes to walk away, but MJF grabs his arm. MJF says sorry and then says he has something for Cole. MJF pulls out a shirt that says “Better Than You Bay Bay” and Cole just walks away.

—

Renee is backstage and Moxley is there with Castagnoi and Yuta. Kingston walks up and argues with Moxley, and then Kingston says he has his back and asks why Moxley is still with Castagnoli. They keep arguing and Renee gets in the middle of them. Moxley walks away and Renee tells Kingston that he better fix it, because she is done.

—

Footage of the match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door airs.

—

It is announced that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. is out with an illness tonight, so her scheduled match against Ruby Soho is postponed until next week. Soho will still be in action later tonight.

—

Match #2 – Trios Tag Team Match: El Hijo del Vikingo, Keith Lee, and Orange Cassidy vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Matt Menard)

Garcia and Vikingo start the match. Garcia shoves him away and poses, but Vikingo comes back with a shot to the midsection. Vikingo drops Garcia with a springboard arm-drag, and then follows with a hurricanrana. Parker tags in, as does Cassidy. Cassidy takes Parker down and then causes Menard to clothesline Parker. Cassidy sends them both to the corner and delivers a corner dropkick. Cassidy combs his hair with Parker’s comb, but Garcia tags in and delivers a few elbow strikes. Cassidy comes back and takes Garcia down, and then puts him in a bow-and-arrow hold. Vikingo tags in and delivers a double stomp. Vikingo sends Parker and Menard to the floor and then splashes into Garcia. Vikingo goes for the cover, but Garcia kicks out. Parker and Menard trip Vikingo up, and then Garcia sends Vikingo to the outside. Vikingo gets back into the ring, but Garcia stomps on him.

Menard tags in and delivers an elbow strike. Parker tags in and connects with a double sledge from the top. Parker stands on Vikingo’s head and then drops him with a suplex. Parker goes for the cover, but Vikingo kicks out. Garcia tags back in and slams Vikingo down as the show heads to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Menard sends Parker into Vikingo in the corner. Menard delivers a powerbomb to Vikingo and sends him to the corner. Garcia tags in and delivers a corner clothesline. Parker tags in and delivers al elbow to Vikingo in the corner. Menard drops Vikingo with a drop-toe hold and Parker follows with an elbow drop. Parker goes for the cover, but Vikingo kicks out. Cassidy gets sent to the floor, but Vikingo makes it to Lee for the tag. Lee runs over Menard and Parker with forearm shots, but they come back and double-team him. Garcia joins in, and dances on Lee’s back. Lee stands up with Garcia on his back and drops Menard and Parker with clotheslines. Garcia delivers elbows to Lee, but Lee double chops him in the corner as Vikingo tags in. Vikingo delivers an enzuigiri and goes for a dive on Menard and Parker on the outside. Menard and Parker dodge it and Vikingo takes Lee out with the dive.

Lee picks Vikingo up and slams him into Menard and Parker. Lee catapults Vikingo to the apron, and he goes up top and drops Menard and Parker with a moonsault as Cassidy tags in. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Garcia rolls through and goes for the Dragontamer. Cassidy gets free and goes for Beach Break, but Garcia counters with a piledriver. Garcia goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Cassidy goes for Beach Break again, but Garcia applies the Dragontamer. Vikingo breaks it up and Cassidy drops Garcia with the Orange Punch. Lee and Menard tag in and Menard delivers a few running clotheslines. Lee counters the last one and picks him up. Menard delivers elbow strikes, but Lee slams him with the Supernova for the pin fall.

Winners: El Hijo del Vikingo, Keith Lee, and Orange Cassidy

—

Adam Page and The Young Bucks are backstage. Page says they have a trios open challenge tonight, and then Dark Order walk in. They try to talk, but Matt and Nick shut them up. Matt says they are issuing an open challenge, and then John Silver says they are answering the challenge. Page thinks they are joking and says they can set up a 12-man tag. Alex Reynold and Evil Uno say Page abandoned them for The Elite and Page says he did it because they needed help. Reynolds says they were there for Page when he was at his lowest, but he turned his back on them, and now they are going to fight.

—

Renee interviews Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara backstage. Jericho says he and Sting were in a match together for the first time ever at Forbidden Door, and now Sting gets to spend more time in the ring with him just like he wanted. Jericho says he is bringing out the Painmaker tonight and Sting will get all the time he wants.

—

Match #3 – Trios Tag Team Match: Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver) vs. The Elite (Adam Page, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson)

Nick and Reynolds start the match. Reynolds applied a hammer-lock, but Nick comes back with a wrist-lock. Reynolds comes back with a snap-mare and gets a two count on a crucifix pin. Nick comes back with an arm-drag and knees Reynolds in the midsection. Nick delivers a chop and drops Reynolds with another arm-drag. Silver tags in and says he wants Page. Page tags in and tries to calm Silver down. They lock up and Page drops Silver with a side-headlock take down. Silver counters into a head-scissors hold, but Page counters back into the side-headlock. Silver sends Page off the ropes and Page delivers a shoulder tackle. Silver doesn’t fall and poses in Page’s face. Silver goes behind for a waist-lock and takes Page down, but Page counters into a waist-lock of his own. Silver delivers a back elbow and Matt tags in. Uno tags in, as well, and Matt applies a side-headlock.

Uno drops Matt with a shoulder tackle and knocks Page to the floor. The Bucks take out Reynolds and Silver with double dropkicks. The Bucks drop Reynolds with a gut-buster/neck-breaker combination, but Uno drops them with shots. Page argues with Uno and then drops off the apron. The Bucks deliver a double superkick to Uno and then dive onto all of Dark order on the floor. Matt gets Reynolds back into the ring and tells Page to get into the match as he tags in. Page tags right back out and Nick comes in as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Reynolds sends Matt into the corner with a hurricanrana and causes Nick to kick Matt in the face. Uno tags in and drops Matt with a clothesline. Uno knocks Page to the floor and delivers more shots to The Bucks. Uno drops Matt with a suplex and drops Nick with a neck-breaker. Uno delivers a piledriver to Nick and goes for the cover, but Page breaks it up. Page gets in Uno’s face and Uno delivers a right hand. Page officially tags in and exchanges shots with Uno. Matt comes in, but Uno sends him to the floor. Uno sends Nick out as well, and then Page drops him with a show. Page picks Uno up, but Silver dropkicks Uno onto Page. Silver and Reynolds take The Bucks out on the outside and then double-team Page in the ring. Silver suplexes Page and Reynolds goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Dark Order go for the Pendulum Bomb, but The Bucks come back and take them all out.

Page drops Silver with a running lariat and sets up for the Buckshot. The Bucks tell him to do it as he hesitates, The Bucks take out Reynolds and Uno with dives, and then Silver blocks the Buckshot and gets a roll-up for two. Silver delivers a few shots, but Page comes back with the Deadeye. The Bucks deliver the BTE Trigger to Silver, and then Page delivers the Buckshot for the pin fall.

Winners: Adam Page and The Young Bucks

-After the match, Castagnoli, Moxley, and Yuta hit the ring and beat down The Elite. Dark Order look on and then exit the ring without helping. Konosuke Takeshita is with The BCC and join in on the beat down. Kingston runs out, but he gets beat down as well. Page has been split open with a screwdriver, and he stares at Dark Order as they back up the ramp. Castagnoli sits in a chair on top of Kingston as Yuta has Kingston locks in an arm-bar. Moxley doesn’t look at what is happening to Kingston, and then Don Callis gets into the ring and claps Takeshita on the back. Moxley says this has been a blast, but it is about time they finish this. Moxley says they have all pushed each other to their limits, but now it’s time they go beyond their limits. Moxley challenges The Elite to a Blood and Guts Match on Wednesday, July 19th.

—

Footage of the match between CM Punk and Satoshi Kojima from Forbidden Door airs, and then the video package for the rest of the men’s quarterfinal matches, which will all take place on this Saturday’s Collision, airs.

—

Adam Cole is in the parking lot and Roderick Strong walks up. Strong says Cole can’t trust MJF and Cole says he knows he can’t and he is just playing around. MJF walks in and says since he has to wrestle every week now they need to get out of here and head for their weekend. Cole and Strong hug before Cole gets into the car and they drive away.

—

Footage of the match between Jack Perry and SANADA at Forbidden Door airs, followed by Perry turning on Hook after the match. Perry comes to the stage and tells them to turn his garbage music off. Perry says the fans ruined that song and we will never hear it again. Perry says he has a car waiting to take him to the airport while the fans are stuck with the wildfires. Perry says he is still young, still cashing checks, and still banging the hottest chick in AEW. Perry calls the crowd “Toronto” and they boo, and then he asks if he turned on Hook or if everyone else turned on him. Perry says he has given everything to AEW and has been robbed of two World titles. Perry says he wasn’t going to watch some second-generation guy dangle a title in his face anymore, especially when the title isn’t recognized by the company. Perry says he doesn’t recognize Hook, either, and calls him a fraud. Perry says he never needed Hook and says he was the World Champion in his previous tag team. Perry says Hook was lucky to be in the ring with him and says he knows what the FTW title means to Hook and his family. Perry turns to look at Taz and then says he is going to take the title from Hook. Perry says when he gets his hands on Hook, he is going to beat the shit out of him. Hook’s music hits and he charges the ring, but Perry ducks out and heads through the crowd. Hook chases after him and they head backstage. A camera shows up backstage, and Perry is able to get in a car and take off before Hook catches up to him.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Ruby Soho (w/Saraya and Toni Storm) vs. Alexia Nicole

Soho slams Nicole down and delivers a few quick shots. Soho stomps on Nicole and slams her into the corner. Soho stomps Nicole down and sends her to the floor. Storm and Saraya delivers a few stomps behind the referee’s back, and then Soho gets Nicole back into the ring. Soho drops Nicole with a pair of side suplexes and goes for the cover, but pulls Nicole up by the hair at the two count. Soho puts on a glove, locks in the Lockjaw, and Nicole taps out.

Winner: Ruby Soho

-After the match, Soho spraypaints the green “L” on Nicole as Saraya holds her down. Soho says Baker got sick because Canada is a filthy, disgusting, germ-ridden county. Soho says Baker will be back next week and will get to face her, because rookies get whatever they want whether they show up for work or not. Soho says she loves who she is now, and then asks Baker if she does. Soho says Baker is a shell of her former self and says she doesn’t really have fans. Soho says Baker barely beat her on her best day last year, and since she ahs taken everything from her. Soho says she is going to take Baker’s chance to be a two-time Owen Hart Cup winner next week and officially leave her with nothing.

—

Footage of QTV’s interaction with The Acclaimed on last Friday’s Rampage airs. QTV is backstage and they say last week was all about the debut of Johnny TV.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Komander

-Brother Zay and Matt Hardy vs. Johnny TV and QT Marshall

-Hikaru Shida vs. Taya Valkyrie

-Shawn Spears vs. The Blade

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision:

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Lady Frost

-Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

-Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks

-Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe

-MJF in action

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-#1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Blind Eliminator Tournament – First Round Match: Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

-Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho

—

Match #5 – Tornado Tag Team Match: Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin and Sting

Allin takes Guevara to the outside and Jericho hits Sting with the baseball bat. Sting grabs his own bat and hits Jericho’s bat with it. They joust with the bats and Sting hits Jericho in the midsection with his. Allin delivers a Coffin Splash in the corner and Sting follows with the Stinger Splash. Guevara drops Allin with a cutter from the top, and then Jericho and Guevara beat Sting down and send him to the floor. Jericho slams Sting into the barricade and Guevara grabs a ladder from under the ring. Jericho slams Allin into the barricade and grabs a chair as Guevara slides the ladder in the ring. Jericho hits Allin with the chair and then Guevara slams Allin into the ring steps. Guevara and Jericho move the steps by the barricade and Jericho slams Allin onto the ring apron. Jericho and Guevara throw Allin over the steps and the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Guevara drops Allin with a cutter on the floor and gets him back into the ring. Sting delivers shots to Guevara and Jericho on the outside, and then Allin comes back and takes Guevara out with a Coffin Drop on the floor. Sting delivers a Stinger Splash to Jericho against the barricade, and then grabs tables and sends them up with Allin. Allin sets the ladder up in the ring and Sting hits Guevara with a chair. Sting puts Guevara on the tables and climbs the ladder with Allin. Sting says he wants to dive, and then Allin gets down and holds the ladder. Sting dives and crashes through one of the tables with Guevara. Allin dives through the ropes onto Jericho on the other side, and then stomps onto his back with the skateboard. Allin goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Jericho throws Allin into the ladder and then hits him with it.

Jericho hits Allin with the ladder again and then props it in the corner. Jericho tries to throw Allin into the ladder, but Allin counters and slams Jericho into it. Allin comes off the ropes for the Coffin Splash, but Jericho hits him in the back with the skateboard. Jericho delivers the Judas Effect, but Allin falls to the floor. Sting gets back into the ring and goes for the Scorpion Death Lock, but Jericho counters and locks in the Walls of Jericho. Sting crawls to the corner and grabs the baseball bat, and then hits Jericho in the head with it. Jericho has been busted open, as has Sting from the table spot. Sting delivers a Stinger Splash and goes for a second one, but Jericho counters with the Codebreaker. Jericho goes for the cover, but Sting kicks out. Jericho goes for the Judas Effect, but Sting counters with the Scorpion Death Drop. Sting goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Jericho delivers a dropkick and goes for the Codebreaker, but Sting counters and locks in the Scorpion Death Lock and Jericho taps out.

Winners: Darby Allin and Sting