6/7/23 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

—

Match #1 – AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana)

Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets and dodges a kick from Strickland. Cassidy takes Strickland down, but Strickland rolls through and lands on his feet. Strickland comes back and tries to take Cassidy down, but Cassidy lands on his feet and they stand at a stalemate. Strickland takes Cassidy down again and gets a one count, and then transitions into a wrist-lock. Cassidy counters out and eventually sends Strickland to the floor. Strickland lands on his feet and mocks Cassidy. Cassidy goes after him, but Strickland counters with a kick to the midsection and then slams Cassidy into the barricade. Strickland slams Cassidy’s injured hand into the ropes and the ring post, and then gets him back into the ring. Strickland delivers an uppercut in the corner, but Cassidy comes back and sends him to the floor. Cassidy sends Strickland into the barricade with a hurricanrana, and then sends him into the barricade again with a dive through the ropes.

Cassidy gets Strickland back into the ring and takes him down with a diving cross-body. Strickland comes back with a right hand and sends Cassidy to the apron. Strickland pulls Cassidy up top and they exchange right hands before knocking each other to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strickland delivers a shot and goes for a half-and-half suplex, but Cassidy counters with elbow strikes. Strickland comes back with a right hand, but Cassidy delivers a thrust kick. Cassidy goes for the Beach Break, but his back gives out. Strickland grabs Cassidy, but Cassidy counters with Stundog Millionaire. Cassidy runs the ropes, but Strickland slams him down with a Flatliner. Strickland delivers body shots, but Cassidy comes back with a few taps and gets a back-slide for a two count. Cassidy delivers a DDT and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Cassidy goes up top, but Strickland goes to the apron. Strickland cuts Cassidy off and delivers a Death Valley Driver on the apron. Strickland sets up for the Swerve Stomp on the apron, but Cassidy crawls out of the way. Cassidy gets Strickland back into the ring and delivers a diving DDT. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Cassidy connects with a hurricanrana and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out again. Nana gets on the apron, but Strickland hits him when Cassidy moves out of the way. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch and Beach Break and goes for the cover, but Stickland kicks out.

Cassidy goes for a diving DDT on the outside, but Strickland catches him and delivers a brain buster. Strickland gets Cassidy back into the ring and goes for the back kick, but Cassidy counters with a roll-up for two. Strickland delivers the back kick to Cassidy and follows with the Swerve Stomp. Strickland goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Strickland picks Cassidy up, but Cassidy counters. They exchange roll-ups with grabbing the tights, and then Cassidy gets the last one for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, the rest of the Mogul Embassy hit the ring and beat down Cassidy, but the lights go out in the arena. They come back on and Darby Allin and Sting have cleared the ring and made the save for Cassidy. Allin and Sting help Cassidy to his feet as the Embassy looks on from the outside.

—

The video package for tonight’s main event between Jay White and Ricky Starks airs.

—

The video package for the match between Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door airs, and then Danielson joins the commentary team for the next match.

—

Match #2 – Trios Tag Team Match: CHAOS (Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta)

CHAOS dive onto The BCC during their entrance and brawl with them on the outside. Beretta drops Yuta with a superplex from the top as the bell rings. Taylor comes in and slams Yuta down, but Castagnoli and Moxley come in and make the save. Castagnoli tags in and delivers elbow strikes to Taylor. Moxley tags in, but Romero takes him down as Beretta slams Yuta into the barricade. Taylor takes Castagnoli down and sends him to the floor. Taylor dives onto Castagnoli, and then CHAOS share a hug in the ring. CHAOS triple-team Moxley, and then Taylor delivers right hands. Moxley comes back and takes Taylor down, and then tags in Castagnoli. Castagnoli and Yuta double-team Taylor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Taylor delivers an elbow to Yuta, but Yuta comes back with a German suplex. Taylor comes back with a knee strike and tags in Beretta. Moxley comes in, but Beretta drops him with a Spear and delivers right hands. Beretta drops Moxley with a back drop and chops him against the ropes. Moxley kicks Beretta in the face, but Romero drops Moxley with a cross-body. Romero sends Yuta to the floor with a hurricanrana, and then drops Castagnoli with one as well. Romero and Beretta double-team Moxley and Romero goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Beretta tags back in and sets up for an assisted Strong Zero, but Yuta pulls Romero to the floor. Moxley goes for a pile driver, but Taylor comes in and helps Beretta deliver Strong Zero. Beretta goes for the cover, but Castagnoli breaks it up. Castagnoli gets sent to the floor, and then Romero locks Moxley in an arm-bar. Beretta goes for a moonsault, but Castagnoli counters with an uppercut. Moxley transitions into the Bulldog Choke and Yuta delivers a knee strike and elbows to Taylor as Romero taps out.

Winners: The Blackpool Combat Club

-After the match, Yuta keeps the attacking going on Taylor for a bit.

—

Adam Page and The Young Bucks are backstage. They call out The BCC and say that Anarchy in the Arena was only the beginning. They challenge Castagnoli, Moxley, and Yuta to a Trios Tag Team Match next week, and Danielson accepts from the commentary booth.

—

The video package for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door airs.

—

The AEW World Champion, MJF, makes his way to the ring. MJF says there is no place more boring than Colorado, but he is pretty bored himself because there is no competition for him in the company. MJF says nobody is on the level of The Devil, but Adam Cole interrupts. MJF says he is excited, because Cole is some worthy competition. MJF says he is a big fan of Cole, even though he thought ROH sucked. He says when he was about to turn the channel, out walked Cole, and he was instantly hooked. MJF says he watched all of the tapes on Cole that he could and said that Cole became the greatest champion in “that company in Florida’s” history. MJF says then he surpassed everything Cole did, but he knew Cole would make the jump. MJF says he knew they would have the rivalry of a lifetime, but then this guy showed up. MJF says he doesn’t know who Cole is anymore, says his balls are in Britt Baker’s purse, and insults his physique. MJF says AEW has done everything to make Cole cool, but all they have to do to make MJF cool is ring the bell. MJF says he heard a rumor that a certain individual in Titan Tower didn’t think Cole had “top guy potential” and that is why he made the jump. MJF says he thought the old man had finally gone crazy, but now he thinks he was right. Cole asks if that was the best that MJF has. Cole says he is going to blow over the Britt comment, because she can beat the hell out of MJF if she wanted to. Cole says MJF can’t hold a relationship to save his life and is nothing but a douchebag. Cole says MJF can’t touch his body of work and says they can both piss in a cup to see who’s natural and who isn’t. Cole says they are nothing alike, because he gets respect from people in the back, while none of them respect MJF. MJF says that is a lot of tough talk coming from Keith Lee’s manager. Cole calls MJF a coward and says if he was a real champion, he would tell him to shut his mouth and fight him. Cole says MJF won’t fight him, because he is better than MJF and the fans know it. MJF says he will fight Cole any day of the week and will beat his ass. Cole tells him ‘atta boy’ and says it looks like they have themselves a match.

—

The Hardys and Brother Zay are backstage. Matt introduces his new employee, Ethan Page. Matt tells Page to apologize for injuring Zay, and he has to do it a few times to get it right. Mat says he is going to make Page a better man while he is under his employ, and it is going to be fun.

—

Match #3 – Texas Tornado Tag Team Match: Hook and Jack Perry vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (Dralistico and Preston Vance) (w/Jose the Assistant)

Dralistico and Vance attack Hook and Perry during their entrance and the bell rings. Hook and Perry take advantage back, but Vance drops Hook with a clothesline on the outside. Dralistico gets a cable cord and beats Perry with it, but Hook comes back and sends Vance over the barricade. Hook beats Vance into the crowd as Dralistico chokes Perry with the cord. Hook delivers a series of shots to Vance as Perry turns it around and chokes Dralistico with the cord. Perry rips at the mask of Dralistico, and Vance comes back with a few shots to Hook as the show heads to a commercial.