Longtime UK wrestling promoter passes away

May 29, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Brian Dixon, the legendary UK promoter who founded All-Star Wrestling, has passed away over the weekend.

Dixon founded All-Star Wrestling in 1970 in Birkenhead, England as Wrestling Enterprises of Birkenhead.

Several stars who have worked in ASW over the years took to social media to comment including Nick Aldis, Wade Barrett, William Regal and Drew Gulak, along with PROGRESS and WWE.

