Longtime UK wrestling promoter passes away

Brian Dixon, the legendary UK promoter who founded All-Star Wrestling, has passed away over the weekend.

Dixon founded All-Star Wrestling in 1970 in Birkenhead, England as Wrestling Enterprises of Birkenhead.

Several stars who have worked in ASW over the years took to social media to comment including Nick Aldis, Wade Barrett, William Regal and Drew Gulak, along with PROGRESS and WWE.

Woke up to the news that Brian Dixon passed away. It can't be overstated how important Brian was to the careers of so many and to the overall health of British Pro Wrestling. At his peak, he was running more than 350 shows a year, and most of that time he was on the road too… — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) May 28, 2023