Thousands of tickets sold in pre-sale for Collision at United Center

The pre-sale for the Collision at the United Center started today with codes NTVS23 and CBPWT3 both working to unlock tickets before the general pre-sale tomorrow.

It’s safe to say that Chicago is turning up for CM Punk as thousands and thousands of tickets were sold when the pre-sale started, although it looks like not the whole arena was opened up for sales yet.

15,316 fans showed up for Punk’s arrival on August 20, 2021 for an episode of Rampage in the same location and AEW is definitely going to try and top that number this time around.

The other announced Collision shows are suffering in sales so it will interesting to see if the return of Punk will pump some life into those.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com.