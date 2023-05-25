Photos: Sami Zayn has arrived in Saudi Arabia

As previously noted, The WWE Superstars who will be part of the Night of Champions premium live event this Saturday are now all in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia basking in the extreme heat and getting ready for the show. Sami Zayn posted the following photos via Twitter:

Being a pro wrestler and being with WWE has taken me to places I never dreamed I’d get to see and do things I never thought I’d get to do. It has provided me a life filled with incredible experiences that I will cherish forever. This one is at the top of the list. الحمدلله pic.twitter.com/z7h1am3MID — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 25, 2023