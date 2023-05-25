Photos: Sami Zayn has arrived in Saudi Arabia

May 25, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

As previously noted, The WWE Superstars who will be part of the Night of Champions premium live event this Saturday are now all in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia basking in the extreme heat and getting ready for the show. Sami Zayn posted the following photos via Twitter:

