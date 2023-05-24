News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The Double Or Nothing go-home edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV with the final build for Sunday’s big pay-per-view.

Dynamite will feature appearances by the Four Pillars in the Double Or Nothing main event. There will also be a contract signing for the Unsanctioned Match between Chris Jericho and Adam Cole.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* The go-home build for Double Or Nothing

* ROH World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros. defend against ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Kyle Fletcher

* We will hear from Ricky Starks

* We will hear from AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR

* We will hear from AEW World Champion MJF, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevara

* AEW President Tony Khan will announce the location of the AEW Collision premiere

* Lady Frost makes Dynamite debut vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Chris Jericho and Adam Cole will sign the contract for their Unsanctioned Match at Double Or Nothing

* AEW World Trio Champions The House of Black will defend under “Open House Rules” against Metalik, AR Fox and Blake Christian