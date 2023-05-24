Alicia Fox says her in ring career isn’t over

Alicia Fox has denied speculation that her in-ring career is finished, countering that she never said such. Fox made a surprise appearance in an interview Melina was conducting with MuscleManMalcolm and during the conversation she noted that she’s looking to get back in the ring.

Fox said (per Fightful, “I was like, ‘well, I got some things to take care of. This is what I’m going to do; I’m going to go knock some ring dust off with Booker [T] –”

When Melina said she thought Fox was done, the WWE alumna said, “I never said that. The machine said that. Girl, this appearance has been eye-opening. I didn’t put my face on that alumni section. I never said that. My bags are still packed. I’m pissed about it. So this is what I’m thinking, so I’m talking to Booker and Sharmell, and then I’ll go do that. Then, we’ll go knock on Trin’s house and then Sasha’s house.”

Melina noted, “If this is the plan, I am 100% for that, and then I’ll end my career on that.” Fox noted, “That’s fine, me too.”

Fox’s last match was the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match. She said earlier this month that she was “employable” and no longer under WWE contract, then later made reference to opening the “Forbidden Door.”