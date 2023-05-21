Video: Toni Storm interferes in match at NJPW’s Resurgence

Juice Robinson defeated Fred Rosser in a street fight after Toni Storm attacked Rosser.

Rosser was going to finish off Juice until Toni Storm ran in and went for a low blow. But Rosser was wearing a cup and then kissed Storm. Rosser went for a Gut Check on Storm, but Juice hits Rosser with a low blow and Storm hits him with Strom Zero. Rosser kicks out at 2.

Rosser was able to fight off the couple and puts Juice in a Chicken wing until Storm blasts him in the back of the head with a glass bottle. Juice hits a Swing Out DDT on a chair and he and Storm pins Rosser and Juice Robinson wins the Street Fight with the help of Toni Storm.