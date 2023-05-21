Video: Toni Storm interferes in match at NJPW’s Resurgence
Juice Robinson defeated Fred Rosser in a street fight after Toni Storm attacked Rosser.
Rosser was going to finish off Juice until Toni Storm ran in and went for a low blow. But Rosser was wearing a cup and then kissed Storm. Rosser went for a Gut Check on Storm, but Juice hits Rosser with a low blow and Storm hits him with Strom Zero. Rosser kicks out at 2.
Rosser was able to fight off the couple and puts Juice in a Chicken wing until Storm blasts him in the back of the head with a glass bottle. Juice hits a Swing Out DDT on a chair and he and Storm pins Rosser and Juice Robinson wins the Street Fight with the help of Toni Storm.
"Invasion of #Tonistorm🔥
Live on #njpwworld PPV! ⇒https://t.co/1jAfO5ZEUs…#NJPW #njResurgence #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/C9AqGiWJV2
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 22, 2023
#ToniStorm was the difference maker in a brutal streetfight victory for #JuiceRobinson tonight at #njresurgence!
BUY: https://t.co/A5RevPMp4u#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/RncnhQsDRI
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 22, 2023