5/21/23 WWE house show results from Hampton, VA

– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Asuka / Bayley : Bianca pins Bayley using the KOD.

– OMOS ( w/ MVP ) defeated Ricochet

– The LWO: Rey Mysterio / Santos Escobar ( w/ Zelina Vega) d The Judgment Day: Dominick Mysterio / Damian Priest ( w/ Smackdown champion Rhea Ripley ) : Rey Mysterio wins the match by pinning his son Dominick

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Rhea Ripley (c) d Zelina Vega via Submission.

#WWEHampton got a treat tonight with this six-man tag team blockbuster!! pic.twitter.com/87S7stRiSO — WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2023

– The OC : AJ Styles / Luke Gallows / Karl Anderson d The Imperium: WWE IC Champion GUNTHER / Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci : Styles pins Vinci for the Win.

– WWE U.S. Title : Austin Theory (c) defeated Sheamus using his feet on the ropes for leverage. After the match, Theory gets a Brogue Kick for his efforts.

– Solo Sikoa defeated Matt Riddle via pinfall.

– Street Fight: Cody Rhodes d. Finn Balor via pinfall after failed interference by Dominick Mysterio.

