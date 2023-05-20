Matches announced for AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite this Wednesday on TBS 8/7c

The Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) (c) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler YUTA) for the ROH World Tag Team Championships.

— Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW International Championship.

— The House Of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) (c) vs. Blake Christian, AR Fox & Metalik in an Open House Rules Match for the AEW World Trios Championships.

— Taya Valkyrie vs. Lady Frost.

PLUS: Adam Cole and Chris Jericho sign the contract for their AEW Double Or Nothing match.