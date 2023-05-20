Jade Cargill reaches 500 days as TBS champion

May 20, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: AEW

Jade Cargill crossed the 500 days as TBS champion today and is currently the longest-reigning champion in AEW history so far.

Cargill, who remains undefeated in AEW since her debut, won the title on the January 5, 2022 Dynamite against Ruby Soho during Dynamite’s debut on TBS.

During the Warner Bros. Discovery upfronts earlier this week, Cargill’s photo was used to promote TBS, the only one from AEW to be featured like that in the event.

The 30-year-old from Florida made her AEW debut in November 2020.

