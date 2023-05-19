Platinum VIP tickets released for Money In The Bank in London

WWE released very limited single tickets for Smackdown and Money In The Bank at the London’s O2 Arena this morning.

Only Official Platinum VIP tickets were available and as of this writing, only 17 tickets are left for Money In The Bank, with the cheapest ticket going for £460.75. Smackdown has similar prices as well, which is insane considering these are going for more than a two-night WrestleMania ticket.

The shows will happen on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 and for those willing to pay so much, the remaining tickets can be found at Ticketmaster.co.uk or AXS.com.