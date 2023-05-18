Earl Hebner Reportedly Writing Autobiography

PWInsider reports that former longtime WWE professional wrestling referee Earl Hebner is now working on his own autobiography. Hebner is reportedly working with Kenny Casanova on the upcoming book.

Kasanova previously collaborated with such wrestlers as the late Big Van Vader, Sabu, Ken Patera, WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake, and Kamal for their own autobiographies.

Earl Hebner is best known for his involvement in the infamous Montreal Screwjob at the 1997 WWE Survivor Series, along with the match that saw Hulk Hogan lose his WWE Championship to Andre the Giant on The Main Event on NBC in February 1988. The finish involved Hebner and his late twin brother, former WWE referee Dave Hebner.

The book does not yet have a timetable for its release.