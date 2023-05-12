The recent WWE Backlash Premium Live Event saw Seth Rollins defeat Omos in their first-ever match, which had just about no build but ended up exceeding many expectations.

A new report from PWInsider notes that there was a lot of internal happiness with Omos and how he performed in the match against Rollins. There was a feeling within WWE that this was one of the best top matches Omos has ever had.

Omos did not appear on this week’s RAW or SmackDown for a follow-up to Backlash. However, he is expected to receive more of a push after coming out of the WWE Draft as a free agent, along with MVP.