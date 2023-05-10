Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel talks WWE deal on CNBC

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel was on Squawk on the Street on CNBC today to discuss the company’s Q1 earning results and of course touched on the upcoming acquisition of WWE.

Asked if he will have any problems managing both UFC President Dana White and WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon at the same time, Emanuel said no and noted that he worked and represented the UFC way before they bought the company and same with WWE, so he does not anticipate any issues whatsoever.

Emanuel said that he’s gonna let them do what they do while he will take charge of saving costs and adding sponsorships worldwide to WWE.

He also added that they’re still waiting on the Department of Justice to approve the merger and they haven’t pushed back on the plan to finalize this within a few months.

Once the acquisition is complete, Endeavor will control 51% of WWE and it will merge with the UFC under one parent company which will trade under the symbol TKO on the NYSE.

The name of the parent company is still being kept under wraps.