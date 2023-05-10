AEW to debut at TD Garden in Boston
AEW is returning to Boston, Massachusetts in a much larger venue than they usually run.
AEW has announced that the July 19 Dynamite will be held at the TD Garden in Boston. The July 21 Rampage will also be taped that night.
AEW usually runs the smaller Agganis Arena when they run Boston. The TD Garden, home to the NBA’s Boston Celtics and the NHL’s Boston Bruins, is where WWE runs when they come to town.
Tickets for Dynamite in Boston will go on sale this Friday.
On AEW Control Center: Detroit, Tony Schiavone announced AEW's return to Boston, MA but instead of the usual Agganis Arena, they will make their TD Garden debut on July 19. Tickets go on sale this Friday to the general public. Presale will be tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/UlEUhBXYWY
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) May 10, 2023